Pakistan Drug Prices Up 20%-38%

In Pakistan, drugmakers including Glaxo Wellcome, Abbott, Opal and Sami have raised the prices of controlled and decontrolled drugs by 20%-38%, in the third price rise this year after those of January and May. Prices include a 5% general sale tax announced in the Bhutto government's 1996-97 budget.
The supply of both essential and non-essential products had been patchy, with reports of black market activity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze