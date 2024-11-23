Pakistan Drug Prices Up 20%-38%

In Pakistan, drugmakers including Glaxo Wellcome, Abbott, Opal and Sami have raised the prices of controlled and decontrolled drugs by 20%-38%, in the third price rise this year after those of January and May. Prices include a 5% general sale tax announced in the Bhutto government's 1996-97 budget.

The supply of both essential and non-essential products had been patchy, with reports of black market activity.