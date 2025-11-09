Pakistan New Drug Patent Moves

Pakistan is to establish a new system for registering the date of patent applications by companies or individuals which develop new pharmaceutical and agrochemical products, according to a report in The Pakistan Times. This is a requirement of the Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs) agreement, to which Pakistan is a signatory.

The newspaper also reports that Pakistani government development projects have provided 1.79 billion rupees ($52.3 million) over the past two years for national health care improvements.