Pakistan pledge to pharma sector

Pakistan's drugmakers have been told by the government that it wants the sector to expand and progress rapidly and that it will provide the industry with all facilities in order for it to compete internationally and provide valuable foreign exchange for the country.
At a meeting between representatives of industry, the pharmacy sector and government officials, agreement was also reached on combined efforts to ensure the local availability of essential drugs at affordable prices, say local reports.
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