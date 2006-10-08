Pakistan Supreme Court enters fake drug fray

According to local reports, Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the country's Health Ministry to present evidence of measures taken to combat the spread of counterfeit drugs in the country. Pakistan's President, General Pervez Musharraf, has also been directed to issue a presidential ordinance requiring drug inspections, because the urgency of the situation does not warrant the delay of passing ordinary legislation.
The case was brought sua sponte by the Supreme Court after a local doctor claimed that an injection labeled as manufactured by a multinational drugmaker was in fact a fake. Federal Health Secretary Anwar Mahmood subsequently testified to the Court that the suspect injection was actually a counterfeit product.
In a related development, the Court has demanded the introduction of regulations covering Ayurdevic, Unani and homeopathic treatment systems, although the Health Ministry is reported not to have acted on this issue to date.
