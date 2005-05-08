Pakistani govt urged to act on Rx ad budgets

The Pakistani Medical Association has called on the government to slash the advertising and marketing budgets of pharmaceutical companies and to use the savings to reduce drug prices, especially for products used to lessen maternal mortality, as Pakistan is one of 10 countries with extremely high rates of such deaths.
Pharmaceutical companies are spending "a huge amount" on advertising and promotion and they also offer bribes to doctors for marketing their products, according to PMA president Umar Ayub Khan. "We condemn doctors who prescribe medicines supplied by these companies for their vested interests," he said, adding that the PMA will continue to "urge the Health Minister to take stern action against such elements."
