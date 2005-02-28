Pakistani moves to boost pharma

To encourage pharmaceutical sector investment, Pakistan's Central Board of Revenue is to apply a 10% concessional customs duty rate on raw materials imports of amylopectin hydrolysate polly starch. The notification has been amended several times, as requested by the pharmaceutical industry.

Meantime, Health Minister Shahnaz Sheikh has said that 53 pharmaceutical units will be set up at the 1.0 billion-rupee ($16.8 million) Sundar Industrial Estate, and that the Punjab government has already allocated 50.0 million rupees to establish a modern laboratory at the SIE. 325 industrial plots have already been allocated at the Estate and 10 factories are due to start construction work from this month, it was added.