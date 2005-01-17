Palatin enrolls patients in PT-141 trials for sexual dysfunction

US firm Palatin Technologies says it has completed enrollment in separate Phase IIclinical trials evaluating PT-141 in patients experiencing female sexual and male erectile dysfunction.
The FSD clinical trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PT-141 in pre-menopausal women with a diagnosis of female sexual dysfunction. The ED clinical trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PT-141 co-administered with sildenafil (Pfizer's Viagra) in men with a diagnosis of ED.
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