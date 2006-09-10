Saturday 8 November 2025

Palestinian Health Ministry in crisis

10 September 2006

The World Health Organization has warned that the Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry is facing "a growing financial crisis as well as a humanitarian crisis." The news came ahead of a donor conference held in Stockholm, Sweden, on the humanitarian situation in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

On September 2, government employees in the West Bank, including health workers, began a strike to demand payment of wage arrears. The financial crisis at the Ministry of Health has deteriorated since March when economic restrictions were imposed, following worsening relations with Israel due to the victory of Hamas in legislative elections, as well as subsequent armed incursions by Israeli Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip. The Ministry controls 60% of health services in the Palestinian Authority's territory, including all public health programs.

The WHO has requested $30.0 million as part of an appeal by the United Nations to provide temporary relief, but on August 31 reported that only $1.4 million had been raised. Drugmakers from around the world have donated medical supplies to Lebanon, in the wake of the recent fighting between Israel and Hezbollah forces in the south of that country (Marketletter August 14).

