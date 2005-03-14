PamGene is three science consortia

Netherlands-based PamGene has recently secured more funds for collaborative research, this time a 2.0 million-euro ($2.6 million) grant from SenterNovem, a Dutch government agency. The company has also announced it is participating as a consortium member in a recently-approved project under the European Union Sixth Framework Program for research on the investigation of mitochondrial diseases. The third consortium involves a collaboration with the Netherlands Proteomics Center to further develop the area of proteomics research.

The SenterNovem funding is for the development of bioinformatics and systems biology on PamGene's PamChip Array platform and will be carried out in conjunction with the University of Rotterdam and the Wilhelmina Kinderziekenhuis, Utrecht, Netherlands, and the VTT Technical Research Center, Turku, Finland. This collaboration will lead to vital progress being made in the understanding of biological pathways, thereby providing more insight into how diseases such as cancer originate, the company said.