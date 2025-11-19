PAN-EUROPEAN BRANDING IN THE OTC MARKET

This year, the global market for over-the-counter medicines will finally move ahead, if only because of the negative reason of more and more dereimbursement moves by national governments, according to Nicholas Hall, chairman and chief executive officer of Nicholas Hall & Co.

Nevertheless, he told the annual OTC News conference, held in Estoril, Portugal late last month (see also page 17) that whatever the reasons for growth in OTC sales, manufacturers need to plan to bring genuinely better products to the OTC market, working pro-actively for these medicines to become pan-European or even global products. So many prescription drugs will be coming off-patent shortly that, according to Mr Hall, we can expect an avalanche of product switches, but he added that while some switches, such as Bayer's Canesten (clotrimazole), Wellcome's Zovirax (aciclovir) and the smoking cessation patches, offer the consumer genuine advantages, there are many others that will not.

Robert Buckeldee, manager of Dun & Brandstreet's self-medication unit in the UK, told the meeting that IMS has frequently pointed out that there are no pan-European OTC brands in the truest sense of the phrase, meaning that no single OTC brand has the same name, packaging, marketing strategy, positioning and distribution in all European countries. However, he added that if these rules are relaxed a little, then eight of the top 20 OTC brands monitored through the IMS OTC database can claim to be pan-European self-medication brands.