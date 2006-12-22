Panacos files IND for PA-1050040

Massachusetts, USA-based Panacos Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company dedicated to developing the next generation of antiviral therapeutic products, has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the Food and Drug Administration for its second-generation HIV maturation inhibitor, PA-1050040. Following review by the FDA, the company intends to begin Phase I clinical trials of this new agent in the first quarter of 2007.

Maturation inhibition is a new target discovered by Panacos scientists and their academic collaborators. The first-in-class HIV maturation inhibitor, bevirimat (PA-457), has shown significant anti-HIV activity and is in Phase IIb clinical testing. The company's second-generation maturation inhibitor program is designed to identify analogs of bevirimat with different pharmacological properties. Specific goals are to develop second-generation compounds that retain activity against HIV strains resistant to bevirimat, should these resistant strains appear in the clinic in the future.

In vitro studies with PA-1050040 have shown that the compound has a lower level of binding to human serum proteins than bevirimat, which may result in greater levels of free drug in patients dosed with the agent and thus the potential ability to inhibit HIV strains that exhibit partial bevirimat resistance. Furthermore, PA-1050040 retains wild-type activity against one of two bevirimat-resistant HIV isolates that represent the most-frequently mutated amino acids found by in vitro resistance-selection experiments performed to date.