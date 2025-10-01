Panel Recommends BeneFix For Approval

An advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration has recommended that Genetics Institute's recombinant blood clotting therapy for hemophilia B, BeneFix, be cleared for marketing by the agency.

BeneFix is plasma-free and albumin-free which, says the company, eliminates the risk of transmitting blood-borne viruses. The panel also recommended that further studies be conducted after approval to supplement current data, and asked for labeling to contain appropriate dosing guidance for patients.