PanGenetics closes 13M-euro financing

PanGenetics BV, a Dutch company devoted to the clinical development of therapeutic antibodies,has announced the closing of an over-subscribed 13.0 million-euro ($15.8 million) series B round led by ABN AMRO Capital, with participation from Credit Agricole Private Equity and series A seed investor, Index Ventures.
The funds will enable PanGenetics to continue clinical development of its human CD40 antagonist, PG102, with a view to filing an Investigational New Drug application in the first quarter of 2007. An earlier version of this antibody has already been in an open-label clinical trial, where it showed safety and signs of efficacy. The company will conclude in-licensing of further drug candidates, as well as hire additional senior management to complement the wealth of antibody development expertise it already has. "Antibodies have an enviable track record in both safety and return on investment and many of the world's largest biotech companies are now dependent upon them," it said.
