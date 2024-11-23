Panretin Trial Halted On Positive Results

A Phase III trial of Allergan Ligand Retinoid Therapeutics' Panretin(9-cis-retinoic acid) Topical Gel in patients with AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma has been terminated early because an interim analysis has demonstrated "a marked response to Panretin compared with placebo," says the company.

Of the 82 patients enrolled in the trial, 42% experienced complete or partial response at the interim analysis, compared with only 7% of the placebo receivers.