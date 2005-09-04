Par receives OK for generic Questran

USA-based Par Pharmaceutical, has received final Food and Drug Administration approval for its cholesterol drug cholestyramine, a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb's drug Questra.
The company says that the FDA has given approval for new applications for cholestyramine in the form of an oral suspension, which the firm intends to make available in the future.
Annual US sales of cholestyramine-based products total around $50.0 million, according to IMS Health. Par Pharmaceutical's shares rose $0.80 to $23.61 in trading on the New York Stock Exchange, on August 29, the day of the announcement.
