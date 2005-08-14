Par terminates amoxicillin deal with Advancis

Par Pharmaceutical says that it has terminated its partnership agreement with fellow US firm Advancis Pharmaceutical. The decision follows the recent release of results from Advancis' amoxicillin PULSYS Phase III clinical trials. In both studies, the agent failed to achieve the desired microbiological and clinical endpoints. In 2004, Par entered into the agreement with Advancis to develop and market a novel formulation of the antibiotic amoxicillin.
Under the terms of the agreement, Par made quarterly payments to Advancis to fund the development of the product. Its $4.75 million payment for the third quarter of 2005 fulfils Par's final obligation to Advancis and the firm is no longer responsible for the fourth-quarter installment of $4.75 million, which would have represented the final one. If Advancis succeeds in developing and marketing any amoxicillin PULSYS product, Par will be reimbursed from the proceeds for up to half of its development expenses.
