Par to begin shipping clonazepam ODT

Par Pharmaceutical has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kali Laboratories, has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for clonazepam orally-disintegrating tablets.

Par's clonazepam ODT is the first generic version in the USA of Swiss drug major Roche's anticonvulsant Klonopin Wafers, annual US sales of which are approximately $18.0 million. Par will begin shipping the product immediately.