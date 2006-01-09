Par to sell product to Teva and IVAX

US drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical says it has signed agreements with USA-based firm IVAX and the Israeli company Teva, and its US subsidiary, to buy outright several products that are currently marketed in the USA by the latter two firms. Par added that the closing of the purchase agreement was contingent on completion Teva's acquisition of IVAX (Marketletters passim). Further details of the deals were not released.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze