Paracelsian Aiming For CRADA Backing

Paracelsian is negotiating a letter of intent for a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the US National Institutes of Health, in the hope of accelerating study of its lead compound, PN355. The deal may also include screening Paracelsian's 2,800 traditional Chinese medicine extracts for possible activity against HIV and cancer.

As part of the agreement, the National Cancer Institute and National Institute of Child Health and Human Development would share with Paracelsian expertise, including in vitro and animal models, relating to the study of certain kinase-based signal transduction pathways in malignant cell death and in cell death. The company hopes to develop kinase inhibitors for cancer and viral diseases.

In return, Paracelsian would share its compound libraries and TCM extracts with the NIH scientists, including PN355 and analogs. These compounds would be studied for their ability to modulate HIV in an in vitro model developed at the NIH, as well as for their activity against HTLV-1 replication and transformation and their effects on cdc2 kinase in breast tumor cell lines.