Paracelsian HIV Drug Ups Zidovudine Effects

Paracelsian's new tyrosine kinase inhibitor PN355 (Marketletter June 5) can boost the antiviral effectiveness of Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine), according to John Babish, chief scientist at the US biotechnology company.
Dr Babish said that Paracelsian is encouraged by evidence that PN355 augments the inhibition of HIV replication achieved with zidovudine in vitro. PN355 is thought to interrupt the course of HIV infection in two ways - by inhibiting a signal transduction pathway involved in the replication of HIV within white blood cells, and by interfering with the production of apoptotic signals which can be transmitted to uninfected cells and induce programmed cell death.
