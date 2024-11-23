Paracelsian To Expand PN 27,1 Trial

- Paracelsian has announced the expansion of its compassionate use trial for the anticancer drug PN 27,1 after initial encouraging results (Marketletter May 13). PN 27,1 blocks the secretion of prostate-specific antigen and the growth of prostate cancer cells in vitro. The 300-patient trial is expected to last through the remainder of the year and will form the basis of an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration.