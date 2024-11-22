paracetamol fears

Doctors in the UK are becoming anxious about the use of paracetamol in suicide attempts. A UK survey published in May showed that paracetamol accounted for 42% of all drug overdoses in 1990. John Henry of the National Poisons Unit at Guy's Hospital, said paracetamol should be restricted to prescription-only sales unless it is in combination with n-acetylcysteine, which is an antidote to protect the liver.