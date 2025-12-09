Paradigm Health is a technology company rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem through AI-powered infrastructure. The company aims to make clinical trials part of routine care by creating a scalable platform that enables healthcare providers to participate in research with dramatically fewer resources. Recently acquired Flatiron Health's Clinical Research Business, expanding its capabilities significantly.

Location & Foundation

Based in Columbus, Ohio and New York, Paradigm Health was incubated by ARCH Venture Partners. The company operates the largest oncology research network in the United States, spanning 45 states and 166 healthcare provider organizations.

Therapy Areas & Modalities

Primarily focused on oncology clinical trials, with expansion into neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic conditions. The company supports Phase I-III trials for 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies.

Key Personnel

Kent Thoelke: Chief Executive Officer

Robert Nelsen: Co-Founder and Board Chair (Managing Partner at ARCH Venture Partners)

Dr. Karen E. Knudsen: Board Member (oncology and healthcare expert)

Funding History

Recently completed an oversubscribed $78 million Series B led by ARCH Venture Partners, with participation from DFJ Growth, F-Prime, General Catalyst, GV, Lux Capital, and Mubadala Capital.





FAQ Section

What is the company's core science, platform, or technology?

Paradigm's biotech platform leverages AI-powered clinical trial infrastructure to automate patient matching and site feasibility. The drug discovery technology integrates directly into real-world clinical workflows, with the therapeutic platform enabling any health system to participate in research. This innovation represents a fundamental mechanism of action change in how clinical trials are conducted.

What diseases or therapeutic areas does the company focus on?

The therapeutic pipeline spans multiple indications including oncology (primary focus), neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic conditions. The company addresses rare disease and other therapeutic areas through its comprehensive clinical research network.

What programs and products are in the pipeline?

While not developing drugs directly, Paradigm's clinical pipeline includes infrastructure supporting hundreds of ongoing trials. The development stage varies from Phase I through Phase III across multiple therapeutic areas, with the lead asset being the platform itself.

What is the latest company news and recent events?

Recent company news includes the $78 million Series B funding and acquisition of Flatiron Health's Clinical Research Business. Latest updates include expansion to 2,100 care locations and appointment of Dr. Karen E. Knudsen to the Board of Directors.

What partnerships, collaborations, or licensing agreements does the company have?

Strategic partnerships include the newly formed collaboration with Flatiron Health and relationships with 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. These industry partners utilize Paradigm's platform for more efficient trial execution.

What is the company's funding history and financial position?

The company has secured substantial financing including the recent $78 million Series B. Previous investors include F-Prime, General Catalyst, GV, and others, with strong venture capital backing providing significant runway for expansion.

What are the company's regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?

Paradigm works closely with FDA and other regulatory bodies to ensure compliance across its network. Upcoming milestones include continued network expansion and platform enhancements to support more efficient regulatory submissions.