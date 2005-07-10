Paradigm signs R&D accord with J&J

Cambridge, UK-based drugmaker Paradigm Therapeutics has signed an exclusive licensing and collaborative research agreement in the area of pain and urinary incontinence with Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson.
Under the terms of the alliance, Paradigm will receive upfront research payments and is eligible for payments on successful achievement of pre-specified scientific, clinical and regulatory milestones, as well as royalties on product sales. In return, it will provide an exclusive licence to one of its proprietary discovery programs with potential utility in the treatment of chronic pain and urinary incontinence. Initial drug discovery activities will be conducted both at the UK firm and at J&J Pharmaceutical R&D, a division of J&J's Janssen Pharmaceutica NV unit.
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