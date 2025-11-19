Paraguay Taking Steps Towards New Patent Legislation

Paraguay, a neighbor and trading partner of Argentina which has recently adopted new patent legislation (Marketletter July 3), is in the process of putting together its own patent legislation which will replace the current law which dates back to 1925.

James Spalding, Paraguay's deputy Minister for Integration, told the Latin American Pharmaceutical Industry's annual symposium last month that the government is taking steps to strengthen intellectual property rights, promote investment in the country and improve competitiveness. He said that this is a major challenge for Paraguay's entry into the international economic arena.

Technological innovation and intellectual property have important roles in the development of the country. Important issues such as compulsory licenses, reversal of the burden of proof and patentable materials will be considered in the light of the realities of the country, and the fact that most of the national industry consists of small to medium-sized businesses, said Mr Spalding. He recognized that issues such as the reversal of the burden of proof can have a negative effect on innovation by small and medium-sized firms.