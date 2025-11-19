Parallel Imports "No Threat To EU Market"

The European Commission does not, so far, see any grounds to allow European Union member states to block low-price pharmaceutical products from Spain, according to Stefano Micossi, head of the Commission's industry directorate-general.

However the Commission, which is reviewing a request by several governments to invoke a "safeguard clause" in Spain's 1985 EU membership treaty (Marketletter October 16), has not made a final decision, he told Reuters last week, adding that he feels the case is weak on a juridical basis. "Our general attitude has been that the parallel imports of exports are not a threat to the internal market," according to Mr Micossi, but rather "to the contrary, they are part of a competition mechanism that will....make sure that prices converge at the lowest cost."

The governments of Belgium, UK, Denmark, France, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands and germany have asked the Commission to allow them to continue blocking Spanish pharmaceutical exports once a transition period included in Spain's membership treaty expires at the end of this year. The treaty allows EU states to block exports during the transition period because Madrid did not then offer product patent protection.