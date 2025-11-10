Parallel Trade In Drugs: The European Model

As it becomes increasingly difficult for western economies to generate revenues that are enough to keep their people in the way that they are accustomed, governments have sought to implement new measures and strategies to restrict spending. In no domain is this more true than the health care sector and in particular the pharmaceuticals market.

Governments and insurers within the European Union, which pay a large part of the cost of prescription pharmaceuticals, have adopted a panoply of measures to control their costs. Amongst these comes the subject of parallel trade.

In a briefing paper by the UK-based consultants Remit, Parallel Trade in Pharmaceuticals, the nature and significance of parallel trade within Europe is described. The report also looks at the effect parallel trade can have on manufacturers and raises the point of whether economic facets of this kind can undermine the future of drug research and development. In addition, Remit proposes its own mathematical model for the evaluation of this phenomenon.