Parallel trade in the European Union: market integration or free riding?

Differentials in pharmaceutical pricing and health care spending between European Union member states have led to substantial differences in the cost of drugs across the region. This, in turn, has resulted in significant parallel trade activity, which has dented pharmaceutical company profits in Europe, according to UK law firm Linklaters.
Pharmaceutical companies, on the other hand, are becoming increasingly creative in seeking to prevent the erosion of pricing structures by those free-riding on the pricing differentials. Their activities are, however, subject to EU competition rules prohibiting restrictive agreements (Article 81 EC) and the abuse of dominance (Article 82 EC). In its essence, action to prevent parallel trade has long been seen by the European Commission and the European Court of Justice as contrary to single market integration, which is one of the fundamental aims of the EC Treaty.
Shortly, the ECoJ will rule on whether the competition rules prohibit action taken by pharmaceutical companies to prevent parallel trade. Given the amount of money lost to parallel traders, the issue is one of fundamental importance to the pharmaceutical industry.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
