Parexel spends $65M on acquisitions

22 October 2006

Parexel International , a USA-based bio/pharmaceutical services organization, has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the business and operations of California Clinical Trials Medical Group (CCT) and Behavioral and Medical Research (BMR).

Established in 1981, with headquarters in San Diego, CCT and BMR provide a broad range of specialty Phase I-IV clinical research services through four clinical sites in California. The purchase price is $65.0 million, and the acquisition is expected to close within the next 30 days, Parexel announced on October 12.

"The acquisition will further strengthen our global Clinical Pharmacology Network with the addition of 51 Phase I beds on the West Coast," stated Josef von Rickenbach, chief executive of Parexel. "A 35-bed unit located on the campus of the Glendale Adventist Medical Center combined with an additional 16 beds that are currently under construction at another location, will expand Parexel's clinical pharmacology capacity to over 400 beds, making Parexel one of the largest providers of Phase I services in the world," he added.

