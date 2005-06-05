Partnerships needed for LDC pediatric cancers

The emergence of cancer as a major cause of child deaths in developing countries is not being adequately addressed by national or international health organizations and charities, according to investigators at St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee. This growing rate of pediatric cancer is occurring as the number of children dying from infectious diseases is being reduced through the efforts of the World Health Organization and international charities, they say.

Health care bodies and charities have traditionally focused on relatively inexpensive strategies for combating infectious diseases, said Ching-Hon Pui, director of St Jude's leukemia/lymphoma division. This decision has left many children with cancer in developing regions of Asia, South and Central America, Africa and the Middle East without access to effective medical treatment, added Dr Pui, who is also FM Kirby clinical research professor at the American Cancer Society and is a co-author of an editorial on the geographical inequality of pediatric cancer treatment published in the New England Journal of Medicine May 26 issue.

"Twinning" can boost cancer R&D