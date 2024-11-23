Pasteur-Merieux To Make Further Investment In Canada?

- Ontario, Canada is definitely a candidate for investment by the French vaccines manufacturer, Pasteur-Merieux, which is understood to be considering a $100 million investment in North America, according to local reports. Jean-Jacques Bertrand, president of the firm, recently met privately with Canadian Premier Mike Harris. P-M already has a presence in Toronto through its affiliate Connaught Laboratories.
