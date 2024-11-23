Patent Dispute Settled Between Biovail And Elan

- Biovail Corp has agreed to settle its patent dispute with Elan Corp concerning both companies' variations of the antihypertensives diltiazem and verapamil. The two companies have agreed on cross-royalties on certain products, while Biovail will continue to market its diltiazem product and plans to file an abbreviated New Drug Application with the US authorities for its generic version of Elan's diltiazem product. This agreement resolves all previous litigation dating back to 1993.