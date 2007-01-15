Patent expiry will "constrain" antibacterial market

A study by market analysts Decision Resources has found that expiring patents over the next decade will affect more than 20% of the antibiotic drug market.

These include, Johnson & Johnson's Levaquin, Sanofi-Aventis' Tavanic and Daiichi Sankyo's Cravit (all levofloxacin); Merck & Co's Primaxin (imipenem); Abbott Laboratories' Omnicef (cefdinir); AstraZeneca's Merrem (meropenem); and Wyeth's Zosyn (piperacillin/tazobactam). The drugs totalled $4.0 billion in sales for 2005.