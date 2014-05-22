Patent Legislation removed from US Judiciary Committee agenda, for now

US Senator Patrick Leahy (Democrat, Vermont) has announced that he will remove current patent legislation from the Senate Judiciary Committee’s agenda for now.

After the US House of Representatives passed a Patent Reform Bill in December 2013, many hoped that the Senate would soon respond in kind, noted Reuters. But after stalling for several months, Senate patent reform efforts suffered a likely fatal blow today after Sen Leahy ,chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, removed the patent bill he had sponsored from the committee's agenda, said Reuters.

Detailing the decision, the Senator revealed in his web site: “We have been working for almost a year with countless stakeholders on legislation to address the problem of patent trolls who are misusing the patent system. This is a real problem facing businesses in Vermont and across the country. Unfortunately, there has been no agreement on how to combat the scourge of patent trolls on our economy without burdening the companies and universities who rely on the patent system every day to protect their inventions. We have heard repeated concerns that the House-passed bill went beyond the scope of addressing patent trolls, and would have severe unintended consequences on legitimate patent holders who employ thousands of Americans.”