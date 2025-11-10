Patent Row Breaks Out Over Taxoid Drugs

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer have become embroiled in a patent dispute in the USA regarding their new taxoid anticancer drugs. B-MS has marketed Taxol (paclitaxel) since 1993, while R-PR has just got backing from a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel for its drug Taxotere (docetaxel), on October 17 (Marketletter October 23).
B-MS is reportedly seeking a declaration that its manufacturing process for Taxol does not infringe patent rights owned by R-PR. The two companies have apparently been in discussions regarding the possibility of B-MS paying a royalty for patent license rights to a hemi-synthetic production process used in the manufacturing of Taxol. The patent in question is US Patent reissue No. 34,227, which R-PR acquired from France's Centre National de Recherche Scientifique.
R-PR alleges that B-MS offered an inadequate royalty, and after this was rejected opted to pursue a legal route rather than continue commercial discussions. In response, R-PR has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Federal District Court in Delaware. The company stresses that this is strictly a commercial issue and will not affect cancer patients' treatment options.
