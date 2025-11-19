Wednesday 19 November 2025

Patented Drugs Out of German Prices Regime

4 December 1995

Patented drugs which receive marketing approval after December 31, 1995, will not be subject to Germany's fixed-price support regime, the coalition government's health policy experts, meeting under the chairmanship of health Minister Horst Seehofer, has said.

Drug companies will be free to fix prices with reference to the market, provided the product is patent-protected, said Liberal Party health spokesman Dieter Thomae. He said the profits to be derived from this were needed to finance new drug R&D, and called on the states to support this federal initiative in their own legislation. Under the current fixed-level price support regime, health funds can set maximum levels of reimbursement for selected segments of the drug market. In practice, the regime has led drug firms being forced to cut prices to a level close to or even below that of the level fixed by the funds.

States Call For Health Cost Limits Meantime, the health ministers of the German states have called for a lasting solution to the problem of health cost restraint when the third phase of the current reform is introduced. They said at a conference in Potsdam that the further development of the health service must cover all aspects of the delivery of services and be reshaped as a single entity.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze