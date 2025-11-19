Patented Drugs Out of German Prices Regime

Patented drugs which receive marketing approval after December 31, 1995, will not be subject to Germany's fixed-price support regime, the coalition government's health policy experts, meeting under the chairmanship of health Minister Horst Seehofer, has said.
Drug companies will be free to fix prices with reference to the market, provided the product is patent-protected, said Liberal Party health spokesman Dieter Thomae. He said the profits to be derived from this were needed to finance new drug R&D, and called on the states to support this federal initiative in their own legislation. Under the current fixed-level price support regime, health funds can set maximum levels of reimbursement for selected segments of the drug market. In practice, the regime has led drug firms being forced to cut prices to a level close to or even below that of the level fixed by the funds.
States Call For Health Cost Limits Meantime, the health ministers of the German states have called for a lasting solution to the problem of health cost restraint when the third phase of the current reform is introduced. They said at a conference in Potsdam that the further development of the health service must cover all aspects of the delivery of services and be reshaped as a single entity.
