Patents and innovation

The future of patents and their importance to innovation is the theme of Miles White's new year message ("Drug Patents are Good for our Health", www.phrma.org). The chairman and chief executive officer of Abbott Laboratories reports on a deal recently clinched between the healthcare company and the Brazilian government over the purchase of Aids medications. The Brazilian government had initially threatened to break the patent and license generic production of Kaletra (lopinavir/ritonavir), the most widely used protease inhibitor medication, which blocks the replication of HIV. Following negotiations a deal was struck to reduce the cost of treatment per patient by Abbott Laboroatories, in exchange for the continued honoring of the patent.

Mr White says that protecting intellectual property is vital for innovation: "Aids was a death sentence until late 1995, when the first of the HIV protease inhibitor medicines was introduced. Combined with other innovative medications, they helped turn HIV infection into a chronic, manageable disease for treated patients. That remarkable success against the greatest medical challenge of our time is the product of innovation, driven by the protection of intellectual property and the incentive it provides."