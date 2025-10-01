Patient Charges Could Go Higher In Italy

An increase in patient charges for drugs remains in the sights of the Italian Treasury, though the extreme political sensitivity of the issue is keeping senior ministers somewhat below the parapet. Finance Minister Vincenzo Visco has said the dramatic introduction of a new "ticket" (patient copayment) is not envisaged, but presidency Under-Secretary Enrico Micheli said it is not excluded.

Meantime, the 1997 draft budget has started on its journey through parliament with some nasty little surprises to those who were not looking at the small print. The revamped ticket proposals for patients' drug charges envisage a charge of 20,000 lire ($13.18), not 10,000 lire as indicated by the government September last. The ticket will affect some 5 million patients applying for health charge reimbursement next year. Savings from the move are estimated at 90 billion lire a year. A time limit of only 24 hours had been given for the presentation of objections or budget amendments, including some proposals for an increase in the list of drugs fully chargeable to patients - the class C items.

The Health Ministry has already published a new list of drugs in the Prontuario which are wholly or partially eligible for reimbursement or restricted for hospital use and the total of class C items which no longer qualify for reimbursement is now well over 900. The overall aim - apart from meeting the Maastricht criteria for economic and monetary convergence - is to bring Italian reimbursement and patient charges practices into line with those now prevailing in the European Union and to help partially offset a greater increase in drug spending in 1997 than originally expected.