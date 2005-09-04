Patient education "drives cheaper drug use"

Patient education and involvement can strongly impact the use of cost-saving drugs included in formularies, says a new study conducted by US pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts and published in the July/August issue of the Journal of Managed Care Pharmacy.

The study identified a list of 30 chronic-use medicines that were changing formulary status and over 6,500 people taking one or more of the drug. These individuals were randomized, based upon their plan type, in two segments, with 3,387 becoming a part of the "control" set and 3,131 placed in the "intervention" group. The latter received personalized letters informing them of the change in formulary status of their medication and then identified therapeutically-equivalent formulary alternatives, generic and branded, that offered cost-savings opportunities. The letter also recommended members to contact their physician about switching to the new drugs.

Examining pharmacy claims for both groups 110 days after the mailing, the study found that, among those enrolled with the same health plan over the entire period, 24.2% of the drug regimens of patients who received a letter were switched to the recommended alternative, compared to 14.7% of the regimens of patients not sent a letter. For some drugs, the letter's impact was more dramatic, eg, among people taking the cholesterol-lowerer pravastatin, 40.9% receiving the letter switched to the alternative, compared to 19.2% of those who did not receive it.