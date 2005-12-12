Patient enrollment starts in Teva's Azilect study

Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries has initiated enrollment in the ADAGIO study to determine if once-daily treatment with Azilect (rasagiline), its drug approved for idiopathic Parkinson's disease, can slow the progression of the condition.

The trial will enroll approximately 1,100 patients at 135 centers across 14 countries and the recruitment phase is scheduled to continue for up to 24 months.

Teva noted that studies have already shown that its second-generation monoamine oxidase inhibitor effectively manages the symptoms of PD both in early and moderate-to-advanced patients.