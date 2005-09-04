Patient recruitment complete in Ph II of Antisoma's AS1404

London, UK-headquartered cancer drug specialist Antisoma has reached the patient recruitment target in its Phase II trial of AS1404 in non-small cell lung cancer. This means that the company is on track to report the first efficacy data from the trial during this year.

Antisoma is conducting a program of three separate Phase II trials in lung, prostate and ovarian cancers, all of which evaluate the benefit of adding AS1404 to standard chemotherapy treatments.

Antisoma's chief executive, Glyn Edwards, said: "the lung cancer study will provide us with the first opportunity to achieve proof-of-concept for AS1404, a drug with very large market potential. With our ovarian and prostate cancer trials also progressing well, we will soon have a steady stream of efficacy data emerging on AS1404."