Patient response "positive" to Trimeris' T-20

Patients who have taken Trimeris' investigational HIV fusion inhibitorT-20 for one year have reported that they are happy with the treatment, despite the fact that it must be administered twice-daily by subcutaneous injection. The findings, from a study presented at the International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Pathogenesis and Treatment in Buenos Aires, Argentina (see also Marketletter July 16), are important because they suggest that HIV patients will be able to adhere to the treatment. 85% of the patients described the injections as "very easy," "easy" or "not bad," while the majority said that the treatment had not had an adverse effect on activities of daily living. Trimeris has licensed worldwide rights to T-20 to Roche.