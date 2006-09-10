Patients call for better health care info access

There is a need for a move to a more patient-centered approach to health care and, especially, more efficient communication on disease and treatment options for patients, concludes a recent study by the International Alliance of Patients' Organizations, including 10 European Union member states, plus Canada and Nigeria.

A patient-centered approach aims to integrate the needs and expectations of people into national health care systems, in particular by improving their access to treatment and information, ensuring their participation in health care decision-making and involvement in policy-making.