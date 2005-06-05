Patients feel pain of Austrian funds' deficit

The Austrian local health funds are among those pointing to increasing funding problems with the latest estimate of a deficit of 317.0 million euros ($398.7 million) for 2004. The overall deficit in the Austrian funds for last year has turned out 100.00 million euros lower than forecast only because some commercial and white-collar health funds have posted healthy surpluses.

However, 75% of the 8.2 million of insured people are signed up with the financially ailing local funds. Patients are accordingly feeling the pain with extra and rising treatment and drug charges and a range of health services formerly taken for granted now deleted from the list of those reimbursable or on offer.

A number of drugs can only be prescribed by consultants or senior practitioners. Meanwhile, the Health Minister Maria Rauch-Kallat has said that all the services required by patients will be reimbursed as usual, but her statement has been described by both patients' and fund representatives as not corresponding with facts.