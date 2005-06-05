Wednesday 19 November 2025

Patients feel pain of Austrian funds' deficit

5 June 2005

The Austrian local health funds are among those pointing to increasing funding problems with the latest estimate of a deficit of 317.0 million euros ($398.7 million) for 2004. The overall deficit in the Austrian funds for last year has turned out 100.00 million euros lower than forecast only because some commercial and white-collar health funds have posted healthy surpluses.

However, 75% of the 8.2 million of insured people are signed up with the financially ailing local funds. Patients are accordingly feeling the pain with extra and rising treatment and drug charges and a range of health services formerly taken for granted now deleted from the list of those reimbursable or on offer.

A number of drugs can only be prescribed by consultants or senior practitioners. Meanwhile, the Health Minister Maria Rauch-Kallat has said that all the services required by patients will be reimbursed as usual, but her statement has been described by both patients' and fund representatives as not corresponding with facts.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze