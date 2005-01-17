Patients prefer AstraZeneca's Zomig

According to the results of an open-label, 232 patient clinical study, published in The Journal of Headache and Pain, a majority of migraine sufferers prefer AstraZeneca's Zomig (zolmitriptan) nasal spray to current acute migraine treatments.
Almost 70% of subjects in the trial opted to continue using zolmitriptan nasal spray, which was first launched in Sweden in 2002 (Marketletters passim), with its fast onset of action representing the most important factor in their choice. In addition, 47.8% reported a reduction or lack of adverse events as a significant advantage over other therapies.
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