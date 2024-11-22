Patients using B-MS' Zerit do better after switching from Glaxo

- New data from the ACTG 019 study of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Zerit (stavudine) has shown that patients who had been using Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) did better when they switched to stavudine than if they had stayed on zidovudine. There was a trend towards increased survival (90% versus 86% alive at two years), but the stavudine-treated patients had a three-month delay in clinical progression and a lower rate of treatment failure, both of which were statistically significant.
