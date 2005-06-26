Paul Rohricht joins Sympogen as VP of business development

Paul Rohricht, formerly with US firm Revivicor (which he co-founded), has joined Denmark's Symphogen A/S as vice president of business development. In this role, Mr Rohricht will be responsible for the worldwide development of Symphogen's product portfolio consisting of therapeutic symphobodies Sym001 (anti-rhesus D), Sym002 (anti-VIG), Sym003 (anti-RSV) and Sym004 (anticancer) and for establishing research and licensing alliances for the firm's Sympress technologies.
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