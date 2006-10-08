PCS signs API supply deal with Asian firms

World leading drug firm Pfizer says that Pfizer CenterSource, a separate unit within the US group that specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredient and dosage-form manufacturing, has finalized supply agreements with two Asian contract manufacturing concerns. Specifically, PCS has signed deals with ScinoPharm Taiwan and the Shanghai Pharmaceutical group in China, under which the latter two companies will manufacture selected steroid APIs.

In November last year, PCS announced its intention to transfer certain products to Asia as a solution for consumers seeking an optimal balance of cost, quality and regulatory compliance standards. Under the terms of both deals, Pfizer will transfer the manufacture of 18 products to the previously-mentioned firms over the course of the next three years. The group added that it will continue to carry out initial bioconversion operations at its Michigan plant in the USA, only transferring later-stage processing to its Asian partners.