PDL: 60% reduction in full-year losses

Protein Design Labs of the USA has reported a net loss of $53.2 million, or $0.56 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2004, compared with a net loss of $129.8 million, or $1.40 per share, for 2003.

The year saw a 44% revenue increase on 2003 totalling $96.0 million from $66.7 million. This increase included a 59% rise in royalties, which reached $83.8 million versus $52.7 million in 2003. Licensing fees and other revenues of $12.2 million decreased from $14.0 million.