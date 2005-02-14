PDL aims to raise $250 million

Protein Design Labs says that it intends to raise approximately $250.0 million through an offering of seven-year notes that are convertible into shares of PDL common stock, subject to market and other conditions. In addition, the initial purchasers have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $50.0 million in principal amount of seven-year notes from PDL.

PDL expects to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including R&D, capital expenditures and expansion of its manufacturing facilities. The company may use a portion of the net proceeds to pay for the proposed acquisition of ESP Pharma Holding (Marketletter January 31) and to acquire or invest in other complementary businesses, products or technologies.